Omani national carrier Oman Air has begun the process of disposing its small fleet of Embraer 175 regional jets, almost three years after it originally proposed removing them from its inventory. The airline has mandated UK-based aircraft remarketing specialist Airstream International Group to remarket the aircraft for sale, lease or lease purchase. Muscat-based Oman Air has four of the Brazilian-built regional jets in service; they are relatively new, having been delivered in ...