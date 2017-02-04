The US State Department has lifted a ban on travelers from seven countries entering the US after a federal judge temporarily blocked the executive order made by President Donald Trump.

The State Department said Feb. 4 that it has reversed the revocation of visas that was contained in the controversial 90-day travel ban that applied to all citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The executive order was issued Jan. 27 and has prompted widespread condemnation and confusion. IATA issued a statement saying the order was issued “without prior coordination or warning, causing confusion among airlines and travelers, and placed additional burdens on airlines to comply with unclear requirements, bear implementation costs and face potential penalties for non-compliance.” American Airlines’ chairman and CEO Doug Parker sent a letter to all employees, posted on the airline’s website, saying the executive order placed “difficult operating conditions on some of our team members” and that crews, reservations agents and airport teams “had witnessed turmoil in our airports that shows how divisive this order can be”.

Late on Feb. 3, however, a federal judge in Washington state ordered a temporary but nationwide stop to the ban. Trump tweeted condemnations of that decision and the White House said it would move quickly to appeal. But the Department of Homeland Security has resumed standard inspection procedures.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways was one of the first airlines to issue a statement in response to the ban reversal order. “Following advice received today from the US Customs and Border Protection unit at Abu Dhabi Airport, the airline will again be accepting nationals from the seven countries named last week. Acceptance will naturally be subject to checks completed by US authorities as existed prior to the issuance of the executive order on Jan.27,” Etihad said.

Abu Dhabi has “pre-clearance” status that allows passengers traveling from there to the US to conduct the US immigration and customs process at Abu Dhabi Airport immediately before their flight.

