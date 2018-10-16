The Polish government has established a Polish Aviation Group (PGL) to strengthen its position in the regional aviation sector.

The group comprises LOT Polish Airlines, LOT Aircraft Maintenance Services (LOTAMS), LS Airport Services (LSAS) and LS Technics.

“Thanks to the integration of leading aviation companies into PGL, each passenger will be in the hands of one capital group and not several companies that do not share common goals and development strategy,” LOT CEO Rafal Milczarski said.

PGL will operate under one integrated structure and common management center, similar to other global aviation groups centered around major airlines, such as the Lufthansa Group, International Airlines Group and Air France-KLM.

All group members will retain their identity and capital separation, and will continue to expand their business activity in the aviation market in Poland as well as abroad.

PGL sees the new structure as another step toward consolidation of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) market, which is the most fragmented in Europe. Passenger potential of the entire CEE region accounts for 180 million people.

IATA forecasts the European market will grow 2.3% through 2036, adding 550 million passengers a year. The total market will account for 1.5 billion passengers.

“Consolidation, combined with growing passenger demand, will require effective business management across all segments of the industry,” Milczarski said.

PGL should stimulate the development of the aviation sector both in Poland and fragmented CEE, he added.

CEE rapid development forecasts call for the building of a Central Transportation Hub, for which the Polish government will need a strong aviation group.

In November 2017, the Polish government approved a plan to build a new central airport, allocating as much as PLN35 billion ($9.6 billion) by 2027.

The new airport, which will likely be in central Poland between Warsaw and Lodz, will be able to serve as many as 100 million passengers per year.

Warsaw Frederic Chopin-Airport, Poland’s largest airport, handled 15.75 million passengers in 2017.

