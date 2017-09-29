According to the ICAO -sponsored Industry High Level Group (IHLG), by 2034, the aviation industry will provide 99 million jobs and generate $5.9 trillion in GDP, a 122% increase over 2014. But if traffic growth were to slow by only 1% annually, the total number of jobs supported by the air transport sector would fall over 10%, more than 10 million jobs, and the air transport sector’s contribution to world GDP would decrease approximately 12%, or $690 billion.

With sustenance of current growth trends in mind, IHLG released its 2017 Aviation Benefits report to coincide with World Tourism Day (Sept. 27), recommending a seven-point check list to maximize the benefits of aviation. ICAO said the report is aimed mainly at government ministers and national planners to provide overviews of related investment and partnership priorities to be pursued.

“To encourage this projected growth in a sustainable manner and produce inclusive and productive development and employment, aviation must continue to develop coherent policies with tourism, trade and other transport sectors,” the report said. “New technologies and procedures should also be adopted to further improve connectivity and modernize infrastructure while minimizing any possible adverse impacts of this growth on the environment.”

“Aviation [now] supports $2.7 trillion in global economic activity and 62.7 million jobs … the challenge for the future is how to ensure the sustainable growth of air traffic, which is projected to double by 2030,” the report said. “The implementation of this check list will require leadership and concerted, coordinated actions from public authorities at all levels, together with aviation stakeholders, financial sectors and international and regional organizations.”

Check list points recommended in the report include:

Economic Development Planning: in which the priorities of the aviation sector in states’ economic development planning are mainstreamed so aviation can be used as an economic development driver.

Air Transport Regulatory Framework: in which good governance for air transport -- the institutional, regulatory and policy frameworks – are established and applied. “A national or regional policy framework consistent with ICAO’s standards and policies, and with globally accepted good regulatory practices, can unlock the full value of aviation,” the report said.

Aviation Infrastructure: in which states develop quality infrastructure, including air navigation systems and airports, commensurate with the level of predicted traffic growth and based on the ICAO’s global plans.

Resource Mobilization: in which diversified funding and financing sources are promoted in partnership with states, international and regional organizations, industry and multilateral development banks and other lending institutions.

Safety and Security: in which states comply with ICAO’s global standards and policies, as well as industry standards, to continue enhancing civil aviation safety and security; including modernization of border crossing procedures, implementation of safety management systems oversight of service providers, and preparation of emergency plans and disaster responses.

Environmental Protection: in which efforts toward minimizing the environmental effects from civil aviation activities are reinforced, especially toward achieving carbon neutral growth from 2020.

Public Engagement: in which the public is informed and engaged as a crucial partner to advance sustainable air transport solutions.

The IHLG’s 2017 Aviation Benefits report can be found here .

The IHLG (Industry High Level Group) is made up of heads of ACI (Airports Council International), CANSO (Civil Air Navigation Services Organization), IATA (International Air Transport Association) and ICCAIA (International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations), in addition to the ICAO Secretary General. The ICAO is the specialized UN agency for aviation.

