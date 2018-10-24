IATA sees great risk of disruption to air travel in most of the scenarios conceivable for Brexit less than six months ahead of the March 29, 2019 UK exit from the European Union (EU). The global airline lobby group stated Oct. 24 that a hard Brexit—in which the EU and the UK do not reach an agreement on the terms and is becoming increasingly likely—“is likely to lead to significant disruption to air services.” But even if the two sides agree on a transition phase ...