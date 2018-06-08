The CEO of Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe, has called on the UK regulator to start taking a hard look at companies milking the European Union (EU) compensation regulations for delayed or canceled flights. “I propose that the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] starts clamping down on claims businesses and see if EU261 is serving the purpose for which it was designed,” Flybe CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener said in London June 7. The EU has, itself, warned ...