Members of the US House Committee on Appropriations have attached a host of

amendments to the FY 2019 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Funding Bill, before sending it to the full House for an expected vote in upcoming weeks.

The bill, which was released May 15, spells out funding levels for DOT and FAA through September 2019. It comes after President Donald Trump signed into law a 2,232-page omnibus spending bill in March that would fund the federal government for two years, and included large increases to both domestic and military spending levels from previous years.

The funding bill allocates approximately $10.21 billion to the FAA for FY 2019, which is approximately $199 million above the FY 2018 enacted level and $479.4 million above the budget request.

That headline figure includes approximately $7.69 billion for air traffic control, 1.3 billion for aviation safety, $22.6 million for commercial space transportation, $801.5 million for finance and management activities, $60 million for NextGen planning, $112.6 million for security and hazardous materials safety and $212.2 million for staff offices.

The discretionary funding in the bill goes toward a variety of key ongoing FAA research initiatives, including aircraft noise research; UAS test sites and Counter-UAS research; NextGen, Environmental Research-Aircraft Technologies, Fuels and Metrics; the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability; and cybersecurity protections for the agency.

The amended spending bill now heads to the full House, where it is expected to pass with bipartisan backing. Ranking Member David Price (D-North Carolina) said he expected it would see an “early inclusion, as it’s a fairly non-controversial bill.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com