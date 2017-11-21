A US legislative proposal to tax certain foreign airlines--and which seems to target the major Gulf carriers—is a dangerous move, the head of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) warned Tuesday. The amendment has been latched to the US tax bill that has been passed by the House of Representatives, but has still to be passed by the Senate. The bill, however, is being pushed through at speed as the White House is keen to see tax reform, one of its key campaign pillars, ...