With the US Congress preparing to hold hearings next week on the state of airline customer service, the practice of overbooking flights is coming under scrutiny, and both airline policies and potential legislation regarding overbooking are being closely watched.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced this week that it will end the practice of overbooking during the current quarter. JetBlue Airways already had a policy in place not to overbook prior to the recent United Airlines bumping incident that Southwest cited as an impetus to ending overbooking. “JetBlue does not overbook flights,” the New York-based carrier states on its website. “However some situations, such as flight cancellations and re-accommodation, might create a similar situation.”

Other US carriers are continuing the practice of overbooking, at least for now—Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian has called it a “valid business process.” But Delta and United said they have now authorized employees to offer passengers $9,500 and $10,000, respectively, to give up their seats.

Three US senators—Al Franken (D-Minnesota), Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii)—have introduced the “Transparency, Improvements and Compensation to Keep Every Ticketholder Safe,” or TICKETS, bill. The proposed legislation would prohibit airlines from removing passengers from flights once they have cleared the gate boarding area; eliminate the legally mandated cap of $1,350 in compensation for an involuntarily bumped passenger; require airlines to specify overbooking and bumping policies both on the passenger’s ticket itinerary and on a sign at each airport gate; require the US Department of Transportation to review overbooking practices and determine whether the number of allowable overbooked passengers per flight should be regulated; and require flight crews being transported on a flight to check in 60 min. prior to departure.

Kelly said Southwest is now in a position to stop overbooking because the number of passenger no-shows has dropped to a point where the airline does not think it will cost it much money stop overbooking. “The reason that we do overbooking is it helps generate revenue on that flight and keep fares low,” he explained. “So we don’t want to do this [end the practice of overbooking] in a way that would cost our customers more money.”

In defending the practice, Bastian said it comes down to proper management. “It’s not a question of whether you overbook. It’s how you manage an overbooking situation,” he said recently, noting that just one in 100,000 Delta passengers was involuntarily bumped in 2016.

Bastian cautioned against one-size-fits-all legislation, noting a flight can end up overbooked because of weather-related flight delays and cancellations and, in some cases, airlines may even decide to bump passengers for aircraft weight and balance safety reasons.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com